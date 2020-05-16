Coronavirus: 5,000 Rohingyas under lockdown after 2 more test positive





Two more Rohingyas were diagnosed with coronavirus at Kutupalong Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar on Friday, forcing the local administration to put some 5,000 Rohingyas at the camp under complete lockdown.





With the two new cases, three Rohingyas have so far found infected in the overcrowded refugee camp over the last two days, said Dr Abu Toha MRH Bhuiyan, health coordinator of the Refugee, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission.





He said two Rohingyas of No-5 camp of Kutupalong tested positive for the virus on Friday.





All the 5,000 Rohingyas will be brought under a corona testing drive, Abu Toha said.





Earlier on Thursday, one Rohingya tested positive for COVID-19 at Kutupalong refugee settlement, raising the alarm bell since Bangladesh hosts more than a million Rohingya refugees.





Besides, one member of the local host community also tested positive.





In April last, the local administration imposed a lockdown in the refugee camps in Cox's Bazar following the detection of a number of coronavirus cases in the district, restricting all traffic in and out of the camps.

