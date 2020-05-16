Coronavirus: Another AC Land among 9 infected in Keraniganj





Nine people, including an Assistant Commissioner (Land), have been, diagnosed with coronavirus in Keraniganj.





Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mir Mobarak Hossain said with the latest cases, that total number of coronavirus infected patients rose to 358 in the upazila.





Earlier, an Assistant Commissioner (Land) of the upazila and her husband were infected with coronavirus on Tuesday.





The two government officials are now undergoing treatment in their respective houses, said the health official.





So far nine people died from COVID-19 while 35 made full recovery in the upazila.





On Friday, Bangladesh recorded 1,202 fresh cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 20,065. Besides, 15 more people died from the virus during the same period, raising the death toll to 298.

