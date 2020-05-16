Nepali translation of Bangabandhu’s ‘The Prison Diaries’ published





Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu has completed publication of the Nepali translation of “The Prison Diaries”, the second volume of memoires of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





The Embassy will arrange a formal book launching programme once the lockdown is eased, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on Friday.





This work by the embassy was undertaken in collaboration with the Nepal Academy, the premier cultural institution under the Ministry of Cultural Affairs of Nepal working for the promotion and protection of Nepali languages.





The Embassy, which had taken the initiative to translate the book, completed the publication despite the challenging circumstances arising from coronavirus pandemic and successfully brought out the Nepali translation within the Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.





Earlier, the Embassy completed Nepali translation and publication of “The Unfinished Memoires”, first volume of the memoires of the Father of the Nation in August 2018.

