Coronavirus: Bangladesh records 930new cases, 16 deaths in 24 hrs





Bangladesh saw another big jump in coronavirus cases as 930 new patients tested positive in the span of 24 hours on Saturday, raising the total cases to 20,995





During the period, 16 more people died from the fast spreading COVID-19 disease, taking the death tally to 314.





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily online briefing.





In the last 24 hours, 41 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 6782 samples, she added.





She also said that in the last 24 hours, 235 coronavirus-infected people made full recovery in the country.

The global death toll from coronavirus reached 308,807 as of Saturday.

According to worldometer data, 4,639,157 cases have so far been confirmed since the virus was first reported in China in December last year. So far, 1,766,039 people have recovered.





Of those infected, 2,564,311 are currently being treated and 45,014 of them are in serious or critical condition.

The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11. Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

To cope with the worsening coronavirus situation, the government on Thursday extended general holidays further until May 30.





The Roads and Highways Division (RHD) said the public transport services will also remain suspended until May 30.

