COVID-19: Imam, Muajjins get food items





BURO, Bangladesh, a non-government organization, has distributed food items among imams and muajjins affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.





Maintaining physical distance, some 160 imams and muajjins of different mosques in the upazila got food items at upazila parishad premises on May 16.





Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Meher Nigar was present as the chief guest, while BURO, Bangladesh regional manager Md Anowarul Islam was also present on the occasion among others.





The food packet includes 10 kg rice, 2 kg potatoes, 1 kg lentil, 1 liter soybean oil, 1 kg salt, 2 soaps, 1 packet vermicelli, 1 kg sugar, powdered milk and 2 face masks.





--- Sarowar Hazary, Bijoynagar, Brahmanbaria



