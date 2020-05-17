77 Bangladeshis to return home from Maldives on May 17

77 Bangladeshis are set to return home from Maldives on May 17. -AA









Seventy seven Bangladesh nationals are scheduled to return home from the Maldives by a special aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force on May 17.







Bangladesh High Commission in the Maldives on Saturday published a list of Bangladeshis who will return home on May 17, reports UNB.







The Commission has been regularly publishing lists of Bangladeshis initially selected for returning home.







Earlier, the President of Maldives informed the Bangladesh government that they will send back 1500 Bangladesh nationals. Some of them have already returned home.



