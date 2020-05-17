Dominant nations have soft targets









The global Covid-lockdown and resulting crisis, has moved on-to rock each one of us out of our spiritual balance. Some had even carried themselves, to their extremes. Was there an obvious reason, a commuter was punched in the face, on a downtown Chicago bus? Why were two persons stoned and seriously hurt by a mob, in the Indian city of Indore? And, what really had provoked five men to douse another in the Philippines, with bleach? At least 21 people in Mexico have been assaulted.







They are still looking for the causes of this assault. At a time when politicians lionize them-and homebound citizens cheer them on with claps and pictures of rainbows, doctors, nurses and other health workers around the world are finding themselves under threat of violent attacks, and under terrible psychological strain.







Across the Australian continent-extending to China, governments and hospitals have taken, serious and unprecedented hits; some had been forced to take extraordinary measures, to ensure the safety of their staff, even as they battled to control the global pandemic.





Covid-19 has left health-care workers more visible-and unfortunately, more vulnerable-than ever before. With a third of humanity having been locked down over the past few weeks, they are some of the only travelers on roads or public transport and waiting to be hit, conspicuous in brightly colored scrubs or white robes.







Our Doctors and nurses are very soft targets for those who felt, had been left out of mainstream-frustrated, aggrieved or scared. Attacks are often treated as isolated incidents, but these also highlight a compounding problem: health-care systems across the world have struggled in recent years- both with rising violence and the psychological toll on staff.





Look at the shocking numbers! The World Health Organization estimates that as many as 38% of physicians worldwide have suffered physical violence, at some point in their careers. In many places it is even worse. In 2019 one in seven NHS staff in England said they had been physically attacked by a patient or member of the public in the previous twelve months.







One in three Australian doctors reported similar abuse in the period of a year. Over 75% of India's physicians say they have faced the threat of violence at work. After a female doctor was stabbed to death at a hospital in Beijing in late 2019, China introduced a new law banning threats against medical workers.





Worryingly, the fear of contagion, amplified by misinformation, has appeared to be prompting more violence during the pandemic. Often physical attacks are preceded by verbal ones, as doctors and nurses are singled out for supposedly spreading the disease. Others seem borne of frustration. Staff at hospitals in Australia has reported being deliberately coughed and spat on, by anxious patients waiting to be tested for the disease.







There is however, a deeper undercurrent to the problems that leave doctors and nurses vulnerable to attack. In many countries, perceptions of doctors have deteriorated over recent decades. China ended state subsidies for its hospitals in the 1990s, after which they quickly commercialized. This led to declining trust, as doctors were suspected of caring more about making money than looking after their patients.







A similar phenomenon has been seen in India. It is true, some doctors have abused the system. But fresh waves of corrupt, negligent physicians have become easy narratives, to fall back on for politicians and sensationalist media outlets. In countries where people lack faith in the justice system, attacks in hospitals may appeal to patients who feel they may never get their day in court. An expanding middle class across the globe now demands more from medical professionals, than they may be able to provide their communities.







Even the architecture and interior design of modernized hospitals-such as emergency rooms that are easily and quickly accessible-have possibly exposed them more attacks. In response, health-care systems have taken extreme measures to protect their staff. Some hospitals in China now provide them self-defense tutoring. Of late, India's government had updated laws in April, to deny bail to all those accused of violence against health-care staff. Some emergency rooms in America have installed metal detectors. And administrators in Australia have commenced even telling staff, not to wear their scrubs outside hospitals.







Most concerns come on top of the mental and emotional toll, that the pandemic appears to be exacting. In hard-hit areas, many medical staff are working even longer hours than usual. Front-line workers have a high risk of catching covid-19, made worse by chronic shortages of personal protective equipment.





Many have lost colleagues to the virus. Afraid of infecting their loved ones, a few of them have isolated themselves from their families for long periods of time. In a study of 1,257 health-care workers, alone in UK, who treated covid-19 patients in China at the height of the country's crisis, more than 70% experienced have reported psychological distress. Therapies will have to wait, till the pandemic shows signs of dissipation.







It is a fact that several countries, doctors and nurses have been fired or threatened after speaking out about poor leadership and the lack of equipment. In Russia, three doctors have fallen from hospital windows after making public complaints; and two of them died. Local media reported these to be either 'accidents' or 'suicide'.







Even at the best of times Health work can be difficult. More than 40% of American physicians experienced symptoms of "burn-out"-characterized by emotional exhaustion, withdrawal and cynicism-in 2019. According to Dr Colin West of the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, this burn-out often stems from overwork, stress and bureaucracy that limit interaction with patients; doctors feel less able to help those in their care.







To say the least, the virus pandemic has created acute horrors. In some areas, a lack of resources means doctors have had to ration life-saving care. In Italy-where 10-25% of hospitalized covid-19 patients required ventilation, sometimes for several weeks-there were reports of doctors weeping in hallways over the choices they had to make. Many have spoken about the pain of watching patients die alone.







Such traumas can cause "moral injury", the term used for psychological distress caused by action, or inaction, that violates one's beliefs. First applied to the experience of certain soldiers in wartime, moral injury can contribute to problems including depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).







Struggling medics have found badly needed help, hard to come by. Worldwide, our doctors and nurses are prone to take their own lives at rates significantly higher than the general population. Dr Clare Gerada, who chairs "Doctors in Distress", a British charity, has attributed this problem, to have existed in large part, due to a lack of time and space afforded to doctors and nurses to discuss the emotional impact of their occupations.







A large number of health officials, conscious of the strain on medics, have tried to provide help lines and other support. Many experts worry that such measures may be phased-out once normal service is resumed. Dr Andrew Molodynski, a psychiatrist who oversees mental-health policy for the British Medical Association, has noted that many conditions such as PTSD require consistent face-to-face treatment. The economic casualties sustained during the crisis will hinder the provision of such treatment, and other mental-health care, over the longer term.







Even as covid-19 cases have continued to fall, the workload for medics is likely to stay high, as hospitals must scramble to provide the overall care that was suspended during the response to covid-19. The threat of violence will only add to the burden. For those who would assault doctors, one church minister had summed it up bluntly. "When you see that person in a uniform in a hospital might be actually putting a tube down your throat to keep you alive, you will wish you hadn't actually done what you did."







And that person in a uniform, working at a hospital might be actually putting a tube down your throat to keep you alive; you will wish you hadn't actually done what you did. Give yourself some serious thought....





The writer is based in USA

