'Dancing with Hrithik was stressful'

Hrithik Roshan is an exceptional dancer and Vaani Kapoor, who shook a leg with him in Ghungroo, revealed that she was extremely intimidated by his moves. In fact, she even tried to weasel out of the song, but to no avail. Ghungroo went on to become one of the most popular dance numbers of 2019.





Calling the experience of dancing with Hrithik 'stressful', Vaani told Rajeev Masand in an interview, "That one step gave me a lot of stress and anxiety. I am a paranoid person, so for me to deal with that stress is like…" In fact, she kept asking choreographer BoscoMartis if there was any way that she could get out of dancing with him, but in vain. Finally, she was given a 'really easy step' to do.





"You know, it's really funny. People think I am a dancer and I have had some training in dancing. I don't!" she said, crediting her choreographers for her moves.





Vaani will be seen next on the big screen in Karan Malhotra's dacoit drama 'Shamshera', alongside RanbirKapoor and Sanjay Dutt. With the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the releases of all films have been stalled and there is talk that some big-budget films could directly release on streaming platforms.





However, Vaani said that 'Shamshera' is meant for a theatrical release. Revealing that the shoot is complete, she said, it was pretty much done. I don't know about Ranbir's scenes, if his work is left, but it was pretty much finished. I don't know if I can talk much about it but we have been scheduled and ready for it to release.







