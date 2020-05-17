Parineeti looks for love mate





Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has always denied the matter of love affairs. Even though she is still single, she is looking for a man for love. "I'm very shy by nature," she said in a recent interview. I don't want to get involved in a physical or love affair. I am different than others in such matters. But now I am a little impatient. So finding the man, I want to fall in love with him."







Parineeti is currently shooting for SainaNehwal's biopic. She will also be seen with ArjunKapoor in a movie. She is also starring in the Hindi remake of 'The Girl on the Train'. Meanwhile, Parineeti has been acclaimed for her performances in several movies including 'Ladies Versus Ricky Bahl', 'Ishaqzade', 'ShuddhyoDeshi Romance', 'HasiToFasi,' 'Jabriya Jodi'.





