BFF to sit today on BPL's fate



Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) will hold a virtual emergency meeting today to decide the fate of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).





"The emergency executive committee meeting will be held at BFF Conference Room at 2 pm, and federation's President Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin is expected to preside over it," a source at the BFF told BSS.





Those, who cannot attend the meeting physically due to coronavirus situation, will be connected to it through a videoconference, the source added.





Though the meeting was scheduled to be organised last week, the country's football governing body suddenly postponed the meeting and decided to hold it an convenient time as soon as the COVID-19 situation improves.





However, many raised the question about the BFF's decision, saying that the federation is in a dilemma to take any decision regarding the league issue that might lead its future to a total uncertainty. Against this backdrop, the BFF boss reconvened the meeting to take a decision about the BPL.





Earlier on April 25 last, the Professional Football League Committee (PFLC), which runs the BPL, at an emergency meeting bestowed the responsibility on BFF executive committee to decide the fate of the league. The PFLC's decision came after it postponed the BPL for an indefinite period in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.





