Over 4.85cr people get govt's relief assistance amid COVID-19 crisis



Over 4.85 crore people across the country have received relief as the government continues its humanitarian assistance to mitigate their sufferings in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.





According to the information received from the district administrations of 64 districts, as of on Friday, a total of 1,62,817 metric tons of rice have been allocated as relief and of the volume, 1,25,000 metric tons have been distributed among over 4.85crore people of over 1.35 crore families across the country, said an official handout on Saturday, reports BSS.





The government has so far allocated cash Taka 91 crore. Of the total amount nearly Taka 72.34 crore was allocated for relief in cash while nearly Taka 55.59 crore has already been distributed.





Besides, Taka 19.14 crore was allocated for baby food aids while nearly Taka 14.38 crore has been distributed among around 9,79,437 people of 4,47,069 families across the country.





