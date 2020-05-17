Quader warns of stern actions against relief misappropriation









Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said no irregularities would be tolerated in the preparation of lists of the beneficiaries of relief.





He came up with the note of warning while inaugurating the relief distribution program of the Awami League south city unit at the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue, from his official residence at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban area on Saturday. Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "The government will not accept any irregularity in preparing lists for relief distribution program … none, irrespective of party affiliation, will be spared if found involve with the irregularities."







Although there are lots of limitations, the minister said, Bangladesh is working successfully in combating the coronavirus crisis under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. "So, the government will not accept pursuing any unfair means in preparing relief distribution lists," he added.





After identifying the floating people who have no house, he said, the government will distribute necessary relief goods among them before the Eid festival.





Calling upon the party men for providing continuous help to the poor people, the road transport minister said from the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, the party activists have taken position beside the distressed people throughout the country keeping their life at risk.





He urged the party activists to continue their relief activities for the welfare of the people so that the poor people do not suffer.







