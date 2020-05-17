Maximum healthcare support to all without discrimination: Maldives

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid





Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid has reiterated his government’s full commitment and support to provide maximum healthcare support to all those in need, without discrimination.





He said the government has also identified migrant workers living in congested places and made arrangements to move them to safe accommodation facilities, to curb the spread of coronavirus among those people.





"I remain confident that the close bonds between the two countries and peoples of Maldives and Bangladesh will strengthen further in the years ahead," said Minister Shahid in a statement after receiving food aid, medicines and medical equipment from the government of Bangladesh.





He also hoped to find further avenues to help each other and overcome this global pandemic soon.





On Saturday, Maldives welcomed the arrival of the second Bangladesh Air Force flight carrying 7,000 kg of food and medical equipment and medicine for the people of Maldives to assist their efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.





On behalf of the President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, and the people of the Maldives, the Foreign Minister thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, the government and the people of Bangladesh for this gesture of goodwill and generosity.





"It is a manifest reflection of the close friendship and the significant historic bonds that exist between our two brotherly nations," said the Foreign Minister of Maldives.





Earlier, in April, the Bangladesh Armed Forces also provided assistance in repatriating Maldivians in Bangladesh and Nepal through a special military aircraft.





Bangladesh has also sent a medical team and 100 tonnes of food, medicine, and medical equipment, brought by the Bangladesh Navy just a few weeks ago.





Recent weeks have seen a hike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the Maldives, of which a large number of the affected have been the expatriate population, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Leave Your Comments