30-ton fish fry to be released in Kaptai Lake: BFDC





About 30 tonnes of carp variety of fish fry will be released in different parts of Kaptai Lake during this year’s three-month fishing ban.

Officials of Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation (BFDC) Rangamati office came up with the information at fish fry release inauguration programme in the lake on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) AKM Mamunur Rashid inaugurated the programme from BFDC’s Fishery Ghat in the district.

Among others, BFDC Manager Commander Mohammad Touhidul Islam, sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Fatematuzzohra Upoma and other senior officials were present at the programme.

VGF rice distribution programme was also inaugurated among 22,000 fishermen who are dependent on Kaptai Lake.

The nets seized during illegal fishing in Kaptai Lake were also burnt down.

BFDC issued a three-month ban on fishing in the Kaptai Lake which came into effect from May 1 to ensure boosting fish population.

The DC said Kaptai Lake’s fish is a valuable resource for the country. Fish production in Kaptai Lake should be increased for the development of the national economy.

“This requires the concerted efforts of all. All must work together to increase fish production. To ensure the natural reproduction of fish, everyone must strictly follow the instructions to stop fishing this season. Then we will be able to reach the target of fish production,” he added.

