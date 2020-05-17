Call center ‘333’: A companion in need









Jobless poor people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are getting food assistance by dialing the call center ‘333’, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hayat-Ud-Dowla Khan.





He was giving details about the call center ‘333’ at a press conference organized by the district administration at the Alauddin Khan Sangitangan in Brahmanbaria town on Sunday.





DC Hayat-Ud-Dowla Khan said, “The distressed people during the pandemic are getting food assistance by making call to 333. Besides, the call center will help reduce crimes including eve-teasing and child marriage.”





Police Super Anisur Rahman, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Mohamamd Shamsuzzaman, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education & ICT) Md Ruhul Amin and local journalists were present at the press conference chaired by Brahmanbaria Press Club President KAM Rashidul Islam.

Leave Your Comments