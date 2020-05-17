Distressed people get food items ahead of Eid





Corona-affected poor people at Tarua in Ashuganj upazila have got food items ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.





Principal Shahjahan Foundation (PSF) distributed food items including rice, lentil, vermicelli, sugar and powdered milk among the distressed people on Sunday.





Shadhinota Shikkhak Parishad (Shaship) General Secretary Principal Shahjahan Alam Shaju was present at the distribution program as the chief guest, while Tarua Union Awami League President and former UP Chairman Badal Sadir, ex-deputy commander of Ashuganj Upazila Muktijoddha Sangsad Qaiyum Sadir, Rotary Club of Ashuganj President Saiful Islam Babul, Ashuganj Sadar Union AL General Secretary Aman Ullah Aman, Ashuganj Upazila Chhatra League Joint Convener Rafi Hossain, Shaheen Alam, Tarun Mia were present on the occasion, among others.





Principal Shaju said, “I have been serving people for two months during the pandemic at the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.”





He urged all to maintain physical distance and obey health rules to get rid of the deadly coronavirus.









