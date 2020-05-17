COVID-19: Poor people get cash money









With a view to making self-reliant, cash money was distributed among 884 people affected by the coronavirus pandemic at Natuapara union under Kazipur upazila in Sirajganj district on Sunday.





The UKAID and Uttara Development Program Society (UDPS) jointly arranged the program.





Natuapara Union Parishad Chairman Hazi Md Abdul Mannan, Kazipur Upazila Tag Officer Uttam Kumar, Project Implementation Officer Deluar Hossain were also present at the program, among others.





The speakers thanked the UKAID for funding the corona-affected poor people.





Each family gets Tk 9,300 at the program.





----Sirajul Islam Shishir, Sirajganj

