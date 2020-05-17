Published:  05:33 PM, 17 May 2020

COVID-19: Poor people get cash money

COVID-19: Poor people get cash money


With a view to making self-reliant, cash money was distributed among 884 people affected by the coronavirus pandemic at Natuapara union under Kazipur upazila in Sirajganj district on Sunday.

The UKAID and Uttara Development Program Society (UDPS) jointly arranged the program.

Natuapara Union Parishad Chairman Hazi Md Abdul Mannan, Kazipur Upazila Tag Officer Uttam Kumar, Project Implementation Officer Deluar Hossain were also present at the program, among others.

The speakers thanked the UKAID for funding the corona-affected poor people.

Each family gets Tk 9,300 at the program.

----Sirajul Islam Shishir, Sirajganj


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Countrywide

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »