AL observes Sheikh Hasina’s Homecoming Day





Awami League (AL) today observed the Homecoming Day of Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina in a befitting manner.





Marking the day, the ruling party organized a milad and doa mahfil at the AL president’s political office in the city’s Dhanmondi area after Asr prayers.





Special munajat was offered in the mahfil seeking divine blessing and long life and sound health for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader joined the milad mahfil through a video conferring from his residence.





AL Presidium Members Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, Joint General secretaries Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Dr Dipu Moni and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain and Advocate Afzal Hossain, Labour Affairs Secretary Habibur Rahman Siraj, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, Information and Research Secretary Dr Selim Mahmood, Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, Health Affairs Secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana, Education Affairs Secretary Shamsun Nahar Chapa, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Deputy Publicity and Publication Secretary Aminul Islam Amin, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, Central Working Committee Members Iqbal Hossain Apu, Marufa Akter Popy and Anwar Hossain, were present, among others.





On May 17 in 1981, Sheikh Hasina returned home after a long exile following the brutal assassination of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of independent Bangladesh, and most of family members on August 15, 1975.





An aircraft of Indian Airline carrying Sheikh Hasina from New Delhi via Kolkata, touched the runway of the then Dhaka Kurmitola Airport at 4.30 pm.





Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with his family members was brutally killed on August 15, 1975. Luckily his daughters, Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, who were in Germany at that period, became the survivors.





On her return home in 1981, Sheikh Hasina told a huge mass gathering at Manik Mia avenue: “I have come to stay beside the people of Bangladesh. I have not come to be the leader of Awami League. I want to stay beside you as your sister, as your daughter, and as a worker of Awami League.”





These were the first public remarks of Sheikh Hasina on her return home.





