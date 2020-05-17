Nation gets free from stigma as Sheikh Hasina returned home: Quader









Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had returned home in 1981, the nation was made free from stigma by holding the trials of war criminals and the killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks while speaking at a relief distribution programme at AL president’s Dhanmondi political office here through a videoconference from his official residence.





AL relief and social welfare sub-committee arranged the relief and coronavirus safety gears distribution programme, marking the 40th homecoming day of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





Quader said after Sheikh Hasina, the elder daughter of Bangabnadhu, returned home in 1981, she made the nation free from stigma by bringing the war criminals and the killers of Bangabandhu to justice.





“Bangladesh today stands with head high due to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” he said.





The AL general secretary said Bangladesh is now moving forward under the dynamic, creative and visionary leadership of Sheikh Hasina. “Today, Bangladesh has reached to a special prestigious position in the world,” he added.





At the beginning of coronavirus pandemic, he said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took various effective steps to contain the spread of coronavirus. “That’s why Bangladesh is in a relatively better position now than many other countries in preventing the virus infection,” he said.





Amid the coronavirus crisis, Quader said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly to protect the lives and livelihoods of the country’s people.





Overcoming COVID-19 crisis, the country would move towards the expected development and progress under the leadership of the prime minister, he added.





AL advisory council member AKM Rahmatullah, its presidium members Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretaries BM Mozammel Haque and SM Kamal Hossain, liberation war affairs secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, relief and social welfare secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua and deputy office secretary Sayeem Khan were, among others, present.





Later, AL relief and social welfare sub-committee distributed relief and coronavirus preventive materials among the representatives of the public and private agencies.









