Met office issues signal 4 for maritime ports









Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to continue hoisting local cautionary signal number four as the cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ lies over southeast Bay and adjoining southwest Bay.





“The cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ over southeast bay and adjoining southwest bay moved northwestwards over the same area and was centered at 6 am today about 1345 km south-southwest of Chattogram port, 1280 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 1275 km south-southwest of Mongla port and 1255 km south-southwest of Payra port,” said a met office warning message here today.





It is likely to intensify further and move in a northwesterly direction.





Maximum sustained wind speed within 54km of the cyclone centre is about 62 kph, rising to 88 kph in gusts or squalls. Sea will remain very rough near the cyclone centre.





All fishing boats and trawlers over north Bay and deep sea have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.





They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.





