Hospital with 2,000 beds capacity inaugurated in city for COVID-19 patients









Health Minister Zahid Maleque today inaugurated a temporary hospital with 2,000 beds capacity for COVID-19 patients at the Bashundhara Convention Centre in the city.





While inaugurating the hospital, the minister termed the hospital as the “second largest” dedicated one in the world, saying the hospital has been prepared with all necessary healthcare facilities for the treatment of COVID- 19 patients, an official release said.





Managing Director of Bashundhara Group Sayem Sobhan, Additional Secretary of Department of Health Service Habibur Rahman, physicians and officials, among others, were present at the function with Secretary of Health Service Division Ashadul Islam in the chair.





Maleque said a total of 7,000 medical professionals — 2000 doctors and 5000 nurses — have been recruited recently to further improve the healthcare system in the country to deal COVID-19 patients properly.





“A process is underway for recruiting 5000 more medical technologists,” he added .





As part of the precautionary measures, he advised the people to follow social distancing alongside maintaining individual hygienic habits to limit the spread of COVID-19.





The minister also called upon the people to strictly follow the directives, particularly to ‘stay at home’, given by the organizations concerned to check the spread of the disease.





Maleque urged the authorities of private hospitals and clinics to continue their healthcare services to the people.





The DGHS sources said as maximum number of coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Dhaka and Narayanganj cities, the government has prepared dedicated COVID-19 hospitals for providing healthcare services to the virus- infected people.





These hospitals are – Kurmitola General Hospital, Kuwait-Maitree Hospital, Mohanagar General Hospital, Railway General Hospital in Kamalapur, Infectious Disease Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital, Regent Hospital in Uttara, Regent Hospital in Mirpur, Sajeda Foundation in Narayanganj, Rajarbag Police Hospital, Lalkuthi Hospital in Mirpur, Dhaka Medical College Hospital (burn unit), Mugda Medical College hospital, Shahid Tajuddin Medical College Hospitaul in Gazipur and the Holy Family Red Crescent Hospital.





The newly constructed building of Anwar Khan Modern Hospital with 200-bed capacity has been included as a latest one in the list of dedicated hospitals for COVID-19 treatment on May 16.





Leave Your Comments