Govt appoints Shibli Rubayat as BSEC Chairman









The government has appointed Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, who teaches banking and insurance at Dhaka University, as chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) for the next four years.





Prof Shibli, who had been heading Sadharan Bima Corporation as its chairman for about three and a half years, got the new assignment as M Khairul Hossain’s tenure has recently come to an end.





The government issued an order to this effect today, said a Finance Ministry official.





Earlier on May 14, Khairul’s nine-year tenure at the commission ended.





Prof Shibli has spent more than two decades teaching finance, banking and insurance, and played a key role in many businesses, chambers and researches related to his fields at home and abroad.





Prof Shibli has more than 16 research publications in his field and five international research papers to his name. He has authored “E-Banking and E- Commerce”, a book for the tertiary level and “Finance and Banking”, a textbook for secondary students.





He specialises in law and practice of banking, retail and e-banking, foreign exchange and international banking, corporate governance, legal aspects of business and fundamentals of insurance.





Shibli is a guest professor at the Sichuan University at Chengdu in China. He was also awarded for the best research paper presented at the BAKUMSEM conference.





Prof Shibli also has research degrees, diploma and training in the UK, Australia and South Korea.





His wife Shenin Rubayat, a faculty at BRAC University’s Department of English and Humanities, is an English newscaster at BTV.





Leave Your Comments