Published:  08:53 PM, 17 May 2020

BB raises loan limit of EDF

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has increased the loan limit of its Export Development Fund (EDF) to US$30 million from $25 million.

“It has now been decided to enhance the existing limit of $25 million to $30 million for refinancing from EDF to Authorized Dealers (Ads) against their foreign currency financing respectively to member mills of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA),” as per a BB circular issued today.

The enhanced portion shall, effective for disbursements until December 31, 2020, be considered by ADs on case to case basis, depending on the actual needs of concerned mills, the circular added.

Other instructions contained in the circular shall remain unchanged.



