PMUK's gifts help to 100 indigent families in Tungipara

In collaboration with the Tungipara Upazila Administration in the ongoing corona virus crisis, the leading non-governmental development organization (NGO) of Bangladesh Padakhep Mananik Unnayan Kendra (PMUK) has distributed greetings to 100 needy families in Tungipara.





Md. Abdul Malek, Area Manager, Gopalganj, conducted the greeting gift distribution program at the office premises of Tungipara Branch of Padakhep Mananik Unnayan Kendra on Sunday.





Tungipara Upazila Awami League General Secretary Md. Babul Sheikh, Tungipara Municipality Councilor Habibul Bashir Lipu, Tungipara Social Welfare Officer Md. Khasrul Alam, Branch Manager of Gopalganj Sadar Branch Apurba Roy and Tungipara Branch Manager Robiul Islam were also present at the occasion.





The gift items included 10 kg of rice, 5 kg of potatoes, 1 liter of oil, 1 kg of pulses, 1 kg of salt, 1 bar of soap and 2 masks and cash tk 2 hundred.





Md. Abdul Malek, Area Manager, Humanitarian Development Center, Gopalganj, said, "We are not calling these items distributed among helpless and indigent families as relief items, we are considering them as gift items. In the first phase of the ongoing Corona Crisis, we have distributed these gift items among 100 families today on behalf of our organization, it will continue.





--- Mijanur Rahman Manik, Gopalganj

