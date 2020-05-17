A one-minute market was opened in Chittagong on Saturday. -AA









A one-minute market was opened in Chittagong on Saturday. It was organized by Bangladesh Army.





It was placed on the playground of Agrabad Government Colony High School. Different daily essential commodities including food, masks, gloves, soaps were provided to destitute people free of cost at this market.





This market has drawn admiration from local residents. Social distancing was ensured in a disciplined way while handing over necessary things to people at this matket.

Leave Your Comments