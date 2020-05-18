DSCC mayor Taposh pays tribute to Bangabandhu

Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh paid rich tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Sunday. -Mostafizur Rahman









Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Sunday paid rich tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





He paid his homage to Father of the Nation by placing a wreath at Bangabandhu's portrait at Dhanmondi in the city, reports BSS.





After placing the wreath, he stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of the independence.







A number of local leaders and workers of Awami League and city corporation chief executive officer Shah Imdadul Haque accompanied the mayor at that time.





Taposh took over the responsibility of the DSCC formally from the chief executive officer of the city corporation Shah Md Imdadul Huq on Saturday as the term of board under the outgoing Mayor Sayeed Khokon expired.





Leave Your Comments