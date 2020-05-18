Praava Health Testing COVID-19

Praava Healths PCR lab is now processing COVID-19 tests. -AA









Praava Healths PCR lab is now processing COVID-19 tests. The official permission for testing was recently received from the Bangladesh government. Patients can call Praavas hotline at 10648 or WhatsApp at 01886555200 to book a testing appointment.





To ensure patient safety and reduce further transmission of the coronavirus, Praavas mobile phlebotomists will be collecting nasopharyngeal samples (by nasal swab) from patient's homes in proper personal protective equipment for testing and the samples will be processed in Praavas state of the art PCR lab.





The healthcare provider has taken extensive preventive measures to maintain safety for their patients and staff.





Patients with suspected COVID-19 will not be entering Praava Healths facility to provide samples.





Test results will be delivered through Praavas mobile app and also by email. Praava Healths Founder, Chairman, & CEO Sylvana Q. Sinha said "We know that things have been difficult during this pandemic and how difficult it has been to get tested for COVID-19"





"We are gratified to be able to serve our patients and contribute to the overall testing needs of our country during these trying times, and grateful to our government for permitting us to be part of this initiative" she added.

