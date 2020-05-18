Shibly Rubayat new BSEC chief









The government has appointed Professor Shibly Rubayat Ul Islam for the post of Chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC). He joined the post on Sunday afternoon.





Finance Ministry issued an order on Sunday announcing the appointment of Shibly Rubayat Ul Islam for the above post. Finance Ministry's order was signed by Deputy Secretary Dr. Nahid Hossain. Shibly Rubayat Ul Islam has been appointed for this post for four years.





Professor Shibly Rubayat Ul Islam is Dean of Faculty of Business Studies of Dhaka University. He also holds the post of Chairman of Sadharon Beema Corporation. He has been involved with banking, finance and insurance education for more than twenty years.





Shibly Rubayat Ul Islam holds a higly outstanding academic track record. He has undergone research, academic courses and trainings on finance and banking in United Kingdom, Australia and Korea. His wife Shenin Rubayat teaches English at BRAC University and reads English news on Bangladesh Television (BTV).





Leave Your Comments