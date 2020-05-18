Sonali Bank official dies of coronavirus



Mahbub Elahi, Principal Officer of the state-run Sonali Bank Local Branch at Motijheel in the capital, died of coronavirus on Sunday night. He was tested COVID-19 a week earlier and passed away at his residence in Cumilla. Mohammad Moniruzza-man, Deputy General Manager of the branch confirmed it.





Mahbub Elahi left his office for Cumilla with coronavirus symptoms on May 7. He was tested COVID-19 positive on May 10 and was undergoing treatment at Cumilla Medical College Hospital for several days.





Sources said, a good number of emplpyees at different branches of the bank have been infected with coronavirus.





