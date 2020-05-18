No one gets in or out of Dhaka: IGP









Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed on Sunday directed the police officers to take steps so that people neither can leave nor enter Dhaka taking advantage of the upcoming Eid vacation and the ongoing general holidays. He also urged people not to go to their village homes from the capital and other cities during the general and Eid holidays and follow the health guidelines during the pandemic.







The IGP made this call while speaking to field-level senior police officials through videoconferencing, reports UNB. "Many people have already started going back home ahead of Eid. This can't be allowed anymore," he added.





Until further directive from the government, Benazir said, the entry into and exit from the capital will be restricted strictly in public interest. The IGP also directed the police officials to make sure health protocols are maintained at shopping malls and markets have already reopened.







Seeking eternal peace for the policemen who sacrificed their lives during the pandemic, the IGP said the department is taking necessary steps to ensure better treatment of the infected police members.





He also urged the police personnel to ensure their own safety while performing duties.





