Mustafizur to represent Bangladesh at UN









The government has appointed Md Mustafizur Rahman, current High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Singapore, as the next Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations offices and other international organizations in Geneva. Mustafizur Rahman is a career foreign service officer from the 11th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre. In his diplomatic career, he served in various capacities in Bangladesh missions in Paris,New York, Geneva and Kolkata. He also worked as the Deputy Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN in New York.





At the headquarters, he served in various capacities primarily in the United Nations Wing, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.





High Commissioner Rahman is a medical graduate from Sir Salimulah Medical College, Dhaka.





He also obtained a Post-Graduate Diploma in International Relations and Diplomacy from the International Institute of Public Administration in Paris and a Masters in Public International Law from the University of London.





