'Nation gets free from stigma as Sheikh Hasina returned home'









Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had returned home in 1981, the nation was made free from stigma by holding the trials of war criminals and the killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





He came up with the remarks while speaking at a relief distribution program at AL President's Dhanmondi political office in the city through videoconference from his official residence on Sunday. AL relief and social welfare sub-committee arranged the relief and coronavirus safety gears distribution program, marking the 40th homecoming day of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said, after Sheikh Hasina, the elder daughter of Bangabnadhu, returned home in 1981, she made the nation free from stigma by bringing the war criminals and the killers of Bangabandhu to justice.





"Bangladesh today stands with head high due to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.





The AL general secretary said Bangladesh is now moving forward under the dynamic, creative and visionary leadership of Sheikh Hasina. "Today, Bangladesh has reached to a special prestigious position in the world," he added.







