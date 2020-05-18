Hasina's Homecoming Day observed



The 40th Homecoming Day of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was observed on Sunday.

On this day in 1981, Sheikh Hasina returned home from India after nearly six years in exile following the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members by a cabal of army officers on August 15, 1975.





Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana were spared as they were in Germany at the time. Hasina was elected president of Awami League in her absence in the party's national council held on February 14-16, 1981. Marking the day, the ruling party organized a milad and doa mahfil at the AL president's political office in the city's Dhanmondi area after Asr prayers, reports UNB.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered her party to avoid political programs this year, according to a post on Awami League's website.





In a statement, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader asked the party's activists and leaders to stay home and pray for Sheikh Hasina.





He also urged the party activists, affiliate bodies and the people to follow the prime minister's directives in the crisis moment.





Leave Your Comments