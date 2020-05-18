Coronavirus: Global death toll reaches 316,671





The global death toll from coronavirus pandemic reached 316,671 as of Monday morning.





Since first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has so far infected 4,801,875 people globally, according to Worldometer.

Meanwhile, among the currently 2,627,034 infected patients, 2,582,217 are in mild condition, which is 98 percent.





On the other hand, 44,817 of the currently infected patients are in serious condition, and their percentage is only two, the Worldometer shows.

So far, 2,174,841 people have recovered from COVID-19.





The virus is currently affecting 213 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.





Globally, the US has the highest number of cases at more than 1.5 million and its death toll is 90,978, also the highest in the world.





Currently, the number of confirmed cases in Bangladesh stands at 22,268 and deaths at 328.

Leave Your Comments