Coronavirus Fear: Thakurgaon markets shut after reopening









The local administration announced closure of all the shopping malls in Thakurgaon again from Monday after reopening on May 10 as shoppers and shopkeepers failed to maintain social distancing rules .





District administration issued a public notice in this regard on Sunday.





Earlier, owners reopened their shopping malls and markets on May 10 after a month-long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





After the reopening, the administration noticed that people flocking to the shopping malls without maintaining social distancing rules raising the risk of further spread of coronavirus, said deputy commissioner Dr. K M Kamruzzaman Selim.





Reviewing the situation, the local administration decided to close all the shopping malls in the district.





According to the notice, all clothing, readymade garment, cosmetics and shoe markets in the district have been declared closed again from 6 am on Monday until further notice.

