130 recovered among 578 COVID-19 patients in Rangpur division













A total of 130 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients were released after their recovery among a total of 578 infected people in Rangpur division till 8 am today.





“The percentage of recovery among all infected patients stands at 20.41 so far in the division,” Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui told BSS.





Among the 130 recovered COVID-19 patients, 38 of Rangpur, seven of Panchagarh, 19 of Nilphamari, five of Lalmonirhat, seven of Kurigram, 19 of Thakurgaon, 13 of Dinajpur and 22 of Gaibandha districts in the division, he added.





Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus patients rose to 578 after nine new people were diagnosed with coronavirus positive on Saturday after testing of 376 samples at the two COVID-19 Laboratories located at Rangpur and Dinajpur.





So far, a total of 9,609 collected samples were tested at different laboratories, and of them, the 578 found coronavirus positive with the percentage of 6.01 in Rangpur division.





“The district-wise break up of the COVID-19 patients now stands at 270 in Rangpur, 20 in Panchagarh, 64 in Nilphamari, 27 in Lalmonirhat, 55 in Kurigram, 35 in Thakurgaon, 83 in Dinajpur and 24 Gaibandha districts in the division,” Dr. Siddiqui said.





However, a total of six fatalities were reported so far with two each from Rangpur and Nilphamari and one each from Dinajpur and Gaibandha districts in Rangpur division.





Among the total 578 coronavirus infected patients, 118 are undergoing treatments at isolation units of different hospitals after release of 130 recovered patients and six deaths while 324 remaining in isolation at homes in the division.





Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan the COVID-19 infected patients include physicians, nurses, brothers and other staff of different government hospitals, health complexes and health providing facilities and common people.





Meanwhile, a total of 33,206 people were put in quarantine, and of them, 26,439 released so far and 6,767 are currently remaining in home or institutional quarantine in Rangpur division.





During the last 24 hours till 8 am today, 328 people were put in quarantine at home or institutions and 652 others released from all eight districts in the division.





“Currently, the government hospitals and other health services providing facilities of Rangpur division have 1,123 physicians, 1,757 nurses and 5,907 other staff to face the COVID-19 situation,” he said.





The COVID-19 patients are getting health services at 2,552 beds at 25 quarantine and isolation centres in Rangpur division where 13 beds with 13 ventilators are available at two intensive care units at two government hospitals to face the situation.





“After getting a total of 1,02,705 pieces of personal protective equipment so far, we have already distributed 65,443 pieces of the same with a stock of 37,262 pieces in our hands in the division,,” Dr. Khan said.





Leave Your Comments