Bangladesh confirms 1602 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths









Bangladesh’s coronavirus cases soared to 23,870 with the detection of 1602 new cases in the last 24 hours till Monday.





“Besides, 21 more patients died from the virus infection during the same period, raising the coronavirus death toll to 349,” Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, the Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services, announced at a regular briefing.





Besides, 212 people made recovery from the virus so far, she said.





The global death toll from coronavirus pandemic reached 316,671 as of Monday morning.





Since first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has so far infected 4,801,875 people.





The virus is currently affecting 213 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.





