Boro paddy procurement starts in Natore









Boro paddy procurement drive has started in Natore Sadar and Naldanga upazilas.







The district food department has set a target of procuring 2068 metric tons of boro paddy including 459 metric tons in Natore Sadar upazila and 1609 metric tons in Naldanga upazila this season.





Natore-2 MP Shafiqul Islam Shimul inaugurated the drive at Uttar Bargachha Food Warehouse in the town on Monday.





Deputy Commissioner Md. Shahriaz, District Food Officer Shafiqul Islam, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jahangir Alam, Sadar OC LSD Abul Kalam Azad and others were present, among others, on the occasion.

