Sick laborers, children get helps in Bogura

Officers of Bangladesh Sramik Kollayan Foundation giving cheques among sick laborers, children in Bogura on Sunday. -AA









70 sick laborers and their meritorious children were handed over cheques by Bangladesh Sramic Kollayan Foundation under the Ministry of Laborers and Employment in Bogura on Sunday noon. Region Laborers Department and Labours Kollayan Centre, Bogura initiated the cheque donation programmee at Chaksutrapur office of Deputy Director Alamgir Kumkum.





The Deputy Director (DD) of Regional Laborers Office, Bogura Alamgir Kumkum presided over the function and Chief Guest was the president of Bogura Press Club Mahamudul Alam Nayan, Special Guests were Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Department of Factory and Establishment Inspection, Bogura, Ikbal Hossain Khan and Journalist of The Asian Age Mamun-ur-Rashid. Other Guests were Assistant Director of the department Maksuda Begum, Labor Officer Shariful Islam and others.







In the Cheque distribution program, 70 laborers and their children of 7 districts were present to take the cheques of at Tk. 30 lack. They were the inhabitants of Bogura, Joypurhat, Noagaon, Natore, Rajshahi, Pabna and Sirajgonj.







The beneficiary laborers and their children praised the government to stand beside the distressed laborers and their children and they also thanked the honorable Prime Minister for her good initiative for ensuring budged for them.





---Mamun-ur-Rashid, Bogura

