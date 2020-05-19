Strict monitoring on highways ahead of Eid

Police have further strengthened their monitoring on different highways ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. -AA









Police have further strengthened their monitoring by setting up check-posts on different highways to strictly restrict the movement of people ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.







According to UNB Gazipur correspondent, check-posts have been set up at four important points for checking the movement of people and vehicles.







Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Anwar Hossain said vehicles without emergency services are being turned away, reports UNB.







Two check-posts have been set up on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at Anarkoli crossing and in Chandona Chowrasta of Tongi, while two others are on Gazipur-Tangail road in Konabari College gate area and on Tongi-Ghorashal road in Mirerbazar area.







UNB Manikganj correspondent said police set up a check-post on Dhaka-Aricha highway in Golra bus stand area.







Private cars, microbuses and pickup vans which are coming from different parts of the country, including Dhaka for Paturia-Daulatdia route, are being halted.







Only vehicles carrying essential items or emergency goods are being allowed to ply the highway.







Superintendent of Police (SP) of Manikganj Rifat Rahman Shamim said there is huge rush of people from different parts of the country, including Dhaka, on highways. However, they are being stopped and are requested to go back.







No vehicle except those engaged in transporting essential items are being allowed to ply the highways, resulting in lowpressure of passengers and private vehicles at Paturia ferry ghat, said the SP.







Besides, more than 200 private cars and microbuses have been turned away, said the police official.







Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed on Sunday directed the police officers to take steps so that people neither can leave nor enter Dhaka taking advantage of the upcoming Eid vacationand the ongoinggeneral holidays.







He also urged people not to travel to their village homes from the capital and other cities during the general and Eid holidays, and follow the health guidelines during the pandemic.



