bKash provides food aid worth 35 lakh

bKash is providing food aid worth 35 lakh taka to 5,000 Corona affected families on Monday. -AA









bKash is providing food aid worth 35 lakh taka to 5,000 Corona affected families. The relief will be distributed among those poor families by army personnel under the supervision of Sena Kalyan Sangstha (SKS).





Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash handed over the food aid to brigadier General Munshi Mizanur Rahman, Director General of Sena Kalyan Sangstha on Monday at the head office of SKS. Brigadier General Ohidul Alam Chowdhury, Director General of Sena Kalyan Sangstha and Major General (retd.) Sheikh Md. Monirul Islam, Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash were also present on the occasion.







Under this food aid, each family will receive 5 kg rice, 1 kg pulse, 1 kg salt, 1 liter oil, 1 kg sugar, 0.5 kg vermicelli (semai), and 2 bars of soap. This food aid is expected to help any beneficiary family of 4 members to survive for 10 days at least.





Considering that the food aid will bring some relief to the families who have lost their jobs due to the lockdown, country's largest mobile financial service provider bKash will distribute these before Eid-ul-Fitrby army personnel under the supervision of Sena Kalyan Sangstha.





During this economic backlash caused by Covid-19,bKash is relentlessly working to keep the emergency transactions up and going for the people who are staying at home. Besides offering discounts on emergency customer transactions, bKash is directly involved in the government's emergency protection program with huge subsidies to disburse incentives and financial aid to the needy. In addition, as part of social responsibility, bKash has aimed at supporting the most severely affected communities with a number of initiatives like this food aid program.





Leave Your Comments