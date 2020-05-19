Mehazabien, Nisho's Eid drama 'Upohar'





Popular small screen duo MehazabienChowdhury and AfranNisho have worked together in a number of dramas for the last few years. This time the couple is bringing Eid gifts for the visitors.







But in reality they will not give any product or any present to any visitors or fans. The drama 'Upohar' has been made with this couple for the coming Eid festivities.





The play is directed by MizanurRahman Arian. The director himself wrote the screenplay as well as directing the play. It has been created for the YouTube video production company CMV.





AfranNisho said, "The story of the play is beautiful. Due to coronavirus, not much drama has been done at this time. However, the story of this drama is completely different from all the other I have done so far. I believe the audience will like the play."





SK Shahed Ali Pappu, the producer of 'Upohar', said that the play will be released on the official YouTube channel of the company for the special festivities of Eid.

