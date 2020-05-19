Kanakreminisces experience of singing a song









Renowned vocalist Kanak Chapa now reminisced music. Throughout her career she has sung numerous songs which has made her timeless.







The songs of this artiste are in the mouths of the listeners all the time. However, this time the legendary singer reminisced about a special song. Nineteen years after the movie's release, the song has been released on digital platform YouTube on the YouTube channel Anupam Movie Sons, an audio-video production company.





The song 'Ei Je Duniate Koto ManushAchhe' from the movie 'AnantaBhalobasha' directed by SohanurRahmanSohan is already quite popular among the listeners.







This time after the song was released on YouTube, the song has already been enjoyed by more than 1 crore viewers on YouTube.





Shakib Khan, Erin, Dolly Zahur and Yusuf Khan have synced their lips in the song. Andrew Kishore and Kanak Chapa sang the song with melody and music by Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul.







Regarding the song Kanak Chapa said, "I sang a lot of songs in the film 'AnantaBhalobash'. It was a lyrical picture. At that time I sang most of the songs for actress Shabnur.







Respected composer, lyricist Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul for the song and said, sing this song for an energetic girl who likes to wander around in the forest.







The simplicity and fascination of the hero and heroine touched me. It is as if I became the girl in the movie! Then on 1/8/96 I sang in Shruti Studio the song 'Ei Je Duniate Koto ManushAchhe'.







A great song. May the lyricist Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul and the recordistSayeed rest in peace.

