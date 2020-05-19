Actor Faruk helps out 2,000 families





Coronavirus situation is deteriorating across the country with over 20 thousand people now infected. From the start of the outbreak in Bangladesh several people have come forth and helped those in need through personal initiatives.







Already, renowned veteran actor and Member of Parliament Farukhave helped over 12 thousand people through personal and combined initiatives.







Recently, the famous legendary film star of Bengali cinema, stood beside the poor and helpless once again. He arranged food for two thousand people for seven days. This is confirmed by the legendary actor to Bangladesh Post.







So, yesterday, he distributed relief among the underprivileged people of Gulshan and Bnani area in the capital. The actor said that this time the initiative has been taken by his personal endeavors and under the banner of BangabandhuShangskritikJote's central committee.







Faruk is the president of the central committee and has taken this initiative to help the poor in need.







About this, Faruk said, "I have tried to work for humanity and also those who are suffering in this pandemic. Everyone must work together to prevent coronavirus.







At the behest of Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, I have tried to work to my best and am still working for the people. If you stand beside a helpless person, you feel this self-satisfaction.







I would request you all to be at home, all to be safe. This time I am providing support on behalf of the BangabandhuShangskritikJote. I have provided food items to the poor in the constituency. Everyone please pray for me so that I can serve the people well."

