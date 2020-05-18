Sonakshi auctions artworks to help daily wage workers





Bollywood actress SonakshiSinha has auctioned a number of her artworks including digital prints, sketches and large canvas paintings to raise money for helping the daily wage earners amid COVID-19 pandemic, reports hindustantimes.com. According to the report, she put out a video on Twitter where she is seen along with her hand made paintings. In the video, she says, 'What good are we, if we can't do for others. My art is my safe space, my solace. It helps me center and channelize my thoughts and just brings me so much happiness.







Creating art brings a sense of calm and relief to me.' She added, 'And relief is what I want to bring to those for whom this lockdown has been a nightmare, people who have no income and therefore no food to feed themselves or their families, the daily wage earners. With the help of Fankind, I've decided to auction a mix of canvasses and hand sketches that I've created with all my heart. The proceeds from the auction will be donated to Give India to help provide meals the daily wagers, homeless and the less privileged.'

