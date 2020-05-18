Ali Fazal on his wedding with RichaChadha





RichaChadha and Ali Fazal were planning a wedding of their dreams when the Covid-19 health scare struck the world. The couple had also registered for a marriage date in April but all plans had to be dropped. Speaking about the much-talked about wedding, Ali told BT in an interview, "We were supposed to get married, but it has been pushed.







Of course, it is a bit disheartening because we were all geared up, and preparations were on in full swing. But it's fine. We didn't want to make a big noise about our wedding. It is just the next step forward in our lives. The idea is to celebrate our special day with people close to us, our friends and family."The couple is looking forward to nuptials once the situation becomes normal.







Ali added, "Once things settle down and when the time is right, hopefully, we will come back and the new world will celebrate with us. I don't know what kind of wedding celebration it will be now, given the new norms, but let's see." Ali and Richa have been connecting through video calls.





