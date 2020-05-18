Alba to star in Netflix action-thriller 'Trigger Warning'





Following the success of Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction,' Netflix is banking on action movies by signing in Jessica Alba for its next thriller. Jessica Alba will star in the new Netflix action-thriller 'Trigger Warning,' with Mouly Surya directing. Alba plays a traumatized veteran who inherits her grandfather's bar, and is faced with a moral dilemma after discovering the truth behind his untimely death. Sources consider this a possible franchise starter and have high hopes for its success, considering the reception of the streamer's other action pics, including 'Spenser Confidential' and 'Extraction.'





Leave Your Comments