Published:  01:58 AM, 19 May 2020

WHO's assembly delays decision on Taiwan observer status

World Health Organization member states agreed during their main annual assembly Monday to delay a controversial discussion on granting Taiwan observer status, despite the United States and others stepping up pressure in recent days.

At the start of the first-ever virtual World Health Assembly, countries unanimously agreed to postpone a decision on granting observer access to Taiwan - a move vehemently opposed by Beijing - until later in the year to avoid diverting attention from the COVID-19 pandemic.

---AFP


