WHO's assembly delays decision on Taiwan observer status









World Health Organization member states agreed during their main annual assembly Monday to delay a controversial discussion on granting Taiwan observer status, despite the United States and others stepping up pressure in recent days.





At the start of the first-ever virtual World Health Assembly, countries unanimously agreed to postpone a decision on granting observer access to Taiwan - a move vehemently opposed by Beijing - until later in the year to avoid diverting attention from the COVID-19 pandemic.





---AFP

Leave Your Comments