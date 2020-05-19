Zakat and poverty reduction









Every rich man should pay Zakat. To save the right of the deprived people and to remove the economic imbalance between the rich and the poor, Zakat plays a vital role in Ramadan. The rightful owners of Zakat are they who cannot earn enough money regardless of capable of working or lack of working power. If the rich pay Zakat in advance in Ramadan as financial worship of Ramadan, that will be helpful to remove poverty, to reduce poverty, to ensure the economic security of all types of poor people. If the Zakat is distributed in appropriate sectors to provide relief and rehabilitation among the helpless and shelter-less poor-orphans, poverty and hunger will possibly reduce in the society.





Poverty is a curse for humans. Normal beautiful human life is interrupted by the sufferings of poverty. The dreams and hopes of human being are destroyed by poverty. It destroys the happiness and joy of life. For this Prophet (S) seeks relief from poverty by saying, 'O Allah, I pray for relief to you from Kufry poverty.' (Abu Daud)





There are many blessings in every provision of Islam. Its aim is, may the slaves of Allah lead a peaceful life in the land of Allah. Where there will be no discrimination. There will only be peace. Because, by Zakat, love, affection, sympathy are revealed towards humans. On the other hand, the biggest reward is gotten from Almighty Allah. It is said in the Holy Quran, 'O you who believe! Give of the good things you have earned, and from what We have produced for you from the earth'. (Surah Al-Baqarah: 267). Many think that, if





Providing courage to the people who will pay Zakat in the path of Allah, the Creator addresses, 'But what you give in charity, desiring God's approval-these are the multipliers.' (Surah Ar-Rum: 39) As per the provision of Islam, the helpless poor, orphan, widow, old, sick, disabled and indebted people can reduce their poverty by fulfilling their basic rights. If the Zakat is distributed by the government to the poor and helpless people, that will be helpful to reduce poverty. If the rich pay Zakat perfectly, there will be no hunger, cloth-less, illiterate people in the society. The Messenger of Allah (S) delivers, 'When any slave pays charity, the angels pray for him.'





If anyone does not pay Zakat despite having enough money, he will be a sinner. On the other hand, he will be deducted from the list of believers and its result will be worse. He will be rebuked instead of being given a reward. For this, Hazrat Abu Bakr (R) and Omar (R) declares war against them who deny Zakat. In the age of Moses (A), Karun, owner of a huge amount of property was destroyed. He was buried in the earth with his property. For this, Prophet (S) and His companions have taken Zakat collecting activities with discretion.





Regarding the punishment of not-paying Zakat, Allah addresses in Surah Tawbah that, 'Those who hoard gold and silver and do not spend them in God's cause, inform them of a painful punishment. On the Day when they will be heated in the Fire of Hell, then their foreheads, and their sides, and their backs will be branded with them.' Prophet (S) delivers, he who gets property from Allah, but yet did not pay Zakat, this property will be turned into a poisonous snake, who will have two black stripes on its head. This snake will bite his two cheeks by hanging on the neck and will say, I am your property and your hidden treasure. (Bukhari)





