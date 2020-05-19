US virus deaths fall for second day, with 759 in 24 hours





The United States on Monday recorded 759 new coronavirus deaths in the previous 24 hours, marking a second day of decline, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.





The figure, at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT), is one of the lowest in recent weeks and follows 820 deaths the day before, data from the Baltimore-based university showed. There have been 90,309 deaths linked to novel coronavirus in the United States and more than 1.5 million cases of infection, the tracker showed.





Those figures are the highest in the world.--AFP

